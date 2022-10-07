Frog Inu Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14,568.00 (FGI)

Frog Inu (FGI) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Frog Inu token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frog Inu has traded down 53% against the U.S. dollar. Frog Inu has a total market capitalization of $14,606.55 and approximately $14,568.00 worth of Frog Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frog Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145752 BTC.

Frog Inu Token Profile

Frog Inu’s genesis date was May 29th, 2022. Frog Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,740,145,838,045 tokens. The official website for Frog Inu is froginu.io. Frog Inu’s official Twitter account is @froginutoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frog Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Frog Inu (FGI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Frog Inu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Frog Inu is 0 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $27.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://froginu.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frog Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frog Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frog Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frog Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frog Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.