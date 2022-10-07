Function X (FX) Market Cap Tops $95.70 Million

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $95.70 million and approximately $493,226.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Function X Token Profile

Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.

Function X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Function X (FX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Function X has a current supply of 408,520,357. The last known price of Function X is 0.23509085 USD and is down -3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,170,783.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://functionx.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

