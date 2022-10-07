Fuse Network Price Hits $0.0855 on Exchanges (FUSE)

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and $618,948.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0855 or 0.00000434 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 tokens. The official website for Fuse Network is fuse.io. The official message board for Fuse Network is medium.com/fusenet. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @fuse_network.

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Fuse Network (FUSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fuse Network has a current supply of 314,655,930.553138 with 55,045,523.243774 in circulation. The last known price of Fuse Network is 0.08360124 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $425,253.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://fuse.io.”

