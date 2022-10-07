Fusion Trading Up 16% This Week (FSN)

Fusion (FSN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001129 BTC on exchanges. Fusion has a market cap of $16.10 million and $949,294.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fusion has traded 16% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003275 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Fusion launched on February 11th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 72,819,671 coins. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @fusionprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. The Reddit community for Fusion is https://reddit.com/r/fusionfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion (FSN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Fusion has a current supply of 70,354,038.92307134 with 72,816,231.7542614 in circulation. The last known price of Fusion is 0.22563481 USD and is down -4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $421,731.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fusion.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

