Futureswap (FST) Trading 12% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Futureswap (FST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, Futureswap has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Futureswap token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Futureswap has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $43,161.00 worth of Futureswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Futureswap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009375 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Futureswap Profile

Futureswap was first traded on December 9th, 2020. Futureswap’s total supply is 3,481,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,305,529 tokens. Futureswap’s official website is www.futureswap.com. Futureswap’s official Twitter account is @futureswapx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Futureswap is medium.com/futureswap.

Buying and Selling Futureswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Futureswap (FST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Futureswap has a current supply of 3,481,138.86850952 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Futureswap is 0.14385744 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $41,764.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.futureswap.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Futureswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Futureswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Futureswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Futureswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Futureswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.