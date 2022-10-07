G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WILC opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.50 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43. G. Willi-Food International has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $22.19.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 5.37%.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

