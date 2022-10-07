Gains Associates Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.46 Million (GAINS)

Gains Associates (GAINS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, Gains Associates has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Gains Associates has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and $15,485.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gains Associates token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000523 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,451.29 or 1.00030448 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002571 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00052805 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00063910 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022450 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Gains Associates (GAINS) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Gains Associates’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,000,000 tokens. Gains Associates’ official Twitter account is @gainsassociates. Gains Associates’ official website is www.gains-associates.com. Gains Associates’ official message board is medium.com/gains-associates.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gains Associates (GAINS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gains Associates has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gains Associates is 0.10262787 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $19,464.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gains-associates.com/.”

