Gaj Finance (GAJ) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $106.00

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Gaj Finance has a market capitalization of $12,508.28 and approximately $106.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gaj Finance has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gaj Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gaj Finance Profile

Gaj Finance was first traded on April 27th, 2021. Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,942,814 tokens. Gaj Finance’s official website is gaj.finance. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gajfinance.

Buying and Selling Gaj Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaj Finance (GAJ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Gaj Finance has a current supply of 1,941,412.57006027. The last known price of Gaj Finance is 0.00640496 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $6.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gaj.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaj Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaj Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gaj Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

