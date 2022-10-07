Gala Price Reaches $0.0408 on Major Exchanges (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, Gala has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Gala token can now be bought for about $0.0408 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market capitalization of $284.52 million and approximately $134.77 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007340 BTC.

Gala Token Profile

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala (GALA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gala has a current supply of 35,240,112,493 with 6,977,205,436 in circulation. The last known price of Gala is 0.04097029 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 201 active market(s) with $72,585,329.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gala.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

