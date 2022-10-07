Galatasaray Fan Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.23 Million (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $9.03 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galatasaray Fan Token token can now be bought for $2.21 or 0.00011266 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003275 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s launch date was October 9th, 2019. Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,094,237 tokens. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform. Galatasaray Fan Token has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 3,507,572 in circulation. The last known price of Galatasaray Fan Token is 2.20472427 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $4,322,431.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.socios.com/galatasaray/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galatasaray Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galatasaray Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Galatasaray Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

