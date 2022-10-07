Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.63.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Galp Energia, SGPS from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.
Galp Energia, SGPS Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of GLPEY stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -504.50 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $6.88.
Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
