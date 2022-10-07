GameCredits (GAME) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,145.00

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One GameCredits token can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $3,145.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00020998 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00272045 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001318 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003134 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003341 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000189 BTC.

GameCredits Token Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,809,670 tokens. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @gamecredits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is https://reddit.com/r/gamecredits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GameCredits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. GameCredits has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 180,809,670.32143497 in circulation. The last known price of GameCredits is 0.01377093 USD and is up 13.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $3,849.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamecredits.org/.”

