GamerCoin Trading Down 11.9% Over Last Week (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. GamerCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.35 million and $141,245.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamerCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GamerCoin has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009340 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About GamerCoin

GamerCoin’s genesis date was March 1st, 2020. GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,087,501 tokens. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @gamerhashcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GamerCoin is gamercoin.com. GamerCoin’s official message board is medium.com/we-are-the-gamerhash.

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GamerCoin (GHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. GamerCoin has a current supply of 808,000,000 with 456,087,501.0084433 in circulation. The last known price of GamerCoin is 0.01693939 USD and is up 2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $275,973.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamercoin.com/.”

