Gamesta Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $23,651.60 (GSG)

Gamesta (GSG) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Gamesta has a total market cap of $23,651.60 and approximately $13,018.00 worth of Gamesta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gamesta has traded down 32% against the US dollar. One Gamesta token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003259 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00145734 BTC.

Gamesta Profile

Gamesta’s launch date was December 18th, 2021. Gamesta’s total supply is 977,855,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,532,046 tokens. Gamesta’s official message board is blog.gamesta.ai. Gamesta’s official website is gamesta.ai. Gamesta’s official Twitter account is @gamestaguild and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gamesta

According to CryptoCompare, “Gamesta (GSG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Gamesta has a current supply of 977,855,176.498542 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gamesta is 0.00086319 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $52.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesta.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gamesta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gamesta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gamesta using one of the exchanges listed above.

