Gamestarter Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.74 Million (GAME)

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Gamestarter token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. Gamestarter has a market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $52,811.00 worth of Gamestarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gamestarter has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003280 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010926 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009374 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Gamestarter

Gamestarter’s launch date was January 11th, 2021. Gamestarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,790,000 tokens. Gamestarter’s official website is igo.gamestarter.com. Gamestarter’s official message board is blog.gamestarter.co. Gamestarter’s official Twitter account is @gamestarter and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gamestarter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gamestarter (GAME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gamestarter has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Gamestarter is 0.06579277 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $46,268.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://igo.gamestarter.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gamestarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gamestarter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gamestarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

