Gameswap (GSWAP) Market Cap Hits $4.13 Million

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and $12,640.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gameswap has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Gameswap token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gameswap

Gameswap launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 tokens. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @gameswapdex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gameswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameswap (GSWAP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gameswap has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 11,202,090.10175164 in circulation. The last known price of Gameswap is 0.36235997 USD and is down -5.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $32,565.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gameswap.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

