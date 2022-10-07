Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report released on Sunday, October 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.39.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,323,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,072,000 after acquiring an additional 488,130 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,579 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,594,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,276,000 after acquiring an additional 165,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.