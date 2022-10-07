Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 795,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,493,000 after purchasing an additional 130,786 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 384,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The company had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

