GamyFi Platform Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $58,870.86 (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GamyFi Platform token can currently be purchased for $0.0346 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a market cap of $58,870.86 and approximately $5,010.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,584.55 or 1.00011024 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002655 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00052957 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00063874 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022504 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005039 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Profile

GamyFi Platform (CRYPTO:GFX) is a token. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,700,000 tokens. GamyFi Platform’s official message board is gamyfi.medium.com. The official website for GamyFi Platform is gamyfi.org. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @gamyfi_hq.

GamyFi Platform Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GamyFi Platform (GFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. GamyFi Platform has a current supply of 9,125,000 with 825,000 in circulation. The last known price of GamyFi Platform is 0.04054603 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $88,428.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamyfi.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamyFi Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamyFi Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GamyFi Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

