Gas Price Tops $2.29 on Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. Gas has a market capitalization of $23.15 million and approximately $11.74 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be bought for about $2.29 or 0.00011669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gas has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009310 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Neo platform. Gas has a current supply of 17,190,378 with 10,128,375.105773 in circulation. The last known price of Gas is 2.28185878 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $3,413,221.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://neo.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars.

