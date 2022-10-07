GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on GB Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $850.00.

Shares of GB Group stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. GB Group has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $5.47.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

