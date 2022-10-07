GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TPRFF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on GCM Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. National Bank Financial began coverage on GCM Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

OTC TPRFF opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. GCM Mining has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.0117 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from GCM Mining’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th.

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

