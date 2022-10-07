GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €37.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.80) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.80) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €34.06 ($34.76) on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €31.18 ($31.82) and a 12 month high of €48.55 ($49.54). The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.51.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.