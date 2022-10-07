Geeq Reaches One Day Volume of $1.10 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (GEEQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Geeq has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Geeq has a market cap of $4.16 million and $1.10 million worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Geeq

Geeq was first traded on August 6th, 2020. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,855,558 tokens. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @geeqofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io.

Geeq Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq (GEEQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Geeq has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 27,855,558 in circulation. The last known price of Geeq is 0.1233051 USD and is up 15.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $983,213.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://geeq.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

