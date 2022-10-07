Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,460 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNP. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 41.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 51,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 729,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 73,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

