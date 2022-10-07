Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $95.61 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.41.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

