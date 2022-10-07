Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $374,000 Stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BUFF opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $36.11.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Company Profile

Further Reading

