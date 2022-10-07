Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $386.30.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Generac Trading Down 5.6 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.2% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Generac by 14.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Generac by 59.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $168.68 on Friday. Generac has a one year low of $167.11 and a one year high of $524.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.