Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives $386.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $386.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Activity at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Generac Stock Down 5.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the third quarter worth about $338,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 16,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Generac by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Generac by 4,071.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $168.68 on Friday. Generac has a 52-week low of $167.11 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.