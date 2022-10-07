General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 3,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $223.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.14.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

