General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,009 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in General Mills were worth $17,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 17.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in General Mills by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $74.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.08 and a 1-year high of $81.24.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.