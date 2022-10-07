Geneva Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Geneva Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.5% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $101.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.62. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.56 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

