Genie Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1,911.37 (GNP)

Genie Protocol (GNP) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, Genie Protocol has traded down 99.3% against the U.S. dollar. Genie Protocol has a market cap of $1,911.37 and $48,672.00 worth of Genie Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genie Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Genie Protocol Profile

Genie Protocol’s genesis date was September 14th, 2021. Genie Protocol’s total supply is 95,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Genie Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@genieprotocol. The official website for Genie Protocol is www.genieprotocol.net. Genie Protocol’s official Twitter account is @officialgeniep and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genie Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Genie Protocol (GNP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Genie Protocol has a current supply of 95,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Genie Protocol is 0.00032036 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $97.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.genieprotocol.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genie Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genie Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genie Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

