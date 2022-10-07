Genshiro One Day Trading Volume Reaches $38,580.00 (GENS)

Genshiro (GENS) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Genshiro has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $38,580.00 worth of Genshiro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genshiro has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Genshiro token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00045553 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000604 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.99 or 0.01624990 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00031476 BTC.

Genshiro Profile

Genshiro is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2021. Genshiro’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,467,504 tokens. Genshiro’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt/introducing-genshiro-equilibrium-has-plans-for-kusama-as-well-as-polkadot-26030ae028af. The official website for Genshiro is genshiro.equilibrium.io. The Reddit community for Genshiro is https://reddit.com/r/equilibrium_defi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genshiro’s official Twitter account is @genshirodefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genshiro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genshiro (GENS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Genshiro has a current supply of 1,200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Genshiro is 0.00264194 USD and is down -3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $28,713.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://genshiro.equilibrium.io.”

