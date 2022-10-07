Genshiro Price Reaches $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (GENS)

Genshiro (GENS) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. Genshiro has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $38,580.00 worth of Genshiro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genshiro has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Genshiro token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00045470 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001838 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.04 or 0.01623401 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00031676 BTC.

Genshiro Profile

Genshiro is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2021. Genshiro’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,467,504 tokens. Genshiro’s official website is genshiro.equilibrium.io. Genshiro’s official Twitter account is @genshirodefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Genshiro is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt/introducing-genshiro-equilibrium-has-plans-for-kusama-as-well-as-polkadot-26030ae028af. The Reddit community for Genshiro is https://reddit.com/r/equilibrium_defi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genshiro

According to CryptoCompare, “Genshiro (GENS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Genshiro has a current supply of 1,200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Genshiro is 0.00264194 USD and is down -3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $28,713.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://genshiro.equilibrium.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genshiro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genshiro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genshiro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

