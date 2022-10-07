Gera Coin Price Down 67.5% Over Last 7 Days (GERA)

Gera Coin (GERA) traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Gera Coin has traded down 67.5% against the US dollar. One Gera Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gera Coin has a total market cap of $89,166.83 and $346,192.00 worth of Gera Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010859 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009347 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Gera Coin

Gera Coin’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gera Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,639,999,900 tokens. The official message board for Gera Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Gera Coin’s official Twitter account is @geracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gera Coin’s official website is geracoin.io.

Gera Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gera Coin (GERA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gera Coin has a current supply of 8,800,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gera Coin is 0.00062457 USD and is up 765.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $125,743.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://geracoin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gera Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gera Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gera Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

