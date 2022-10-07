GeroWallet (GERO) Trading Down 22.8% Over Last 7 Days

GeroWallet (GERO) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. GeroWallet has a total market cap of $910,326.12 and $7,740.00 worth of GeroWallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeroWallet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GeroWallet has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009310 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

GeroWallet Profile

GeroWallet’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. GeroWallet’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,769,208 tokens. GeroWallet’s official website is gerowallet.io. GeroWallet’s official Twitter account is @gerowallet. The official message board for GeroWallet is gerowallet.medium.com.

GeroWallet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GeroWallet (GERO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cardano platform. GeroWallet has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GeroWallet is 0.00768281 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gerowallet.io.”

