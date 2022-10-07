GeroWallet Price Tops $0.0078 on Top Exchanges (GERO)

GeroWallet (GERO) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, GeroWallet has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GeroWallet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeroWallet has a market cap of $910,326.12 and approximately $7,740.00 worth of GeroWallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GeroWallet Token Profile

GeroWallet launched on May 17th, 2021. GeroWallet’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,769,208 tokens. GeroWallet’s official website is gerowallet.io. GeroWallet’s official message board is gerowallet.medium.com. GeroWallet’s official Twitter account is @gerowallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “GeroWallet (GERO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cardano platform. GeroWallet has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GeroWallet is 0.00768281 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gerowallet.io.”

