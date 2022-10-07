Ghospers Game Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $13,664.61 (GHSP)

Ghospers Game (GHSP) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Ghospers Game token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Ghospers Game has a market cap of $13,664.61 and $41,726.00 worth of Ghospers Game was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ghospers Game has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145956 BTC.

Ghospers Game Profile

Ghospers Game launched on October 29th, 2021. Ghospers Game’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ghospers Game is www.ghospers.com. Ghospers Game’s official Twitter account is @ghospersgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ghospers Game Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ghospers Game (GHSP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ghospers Game has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ghospers Game is 0.00284382 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $28.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ghospers.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghospers Game directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghospers Game should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ghospers Game using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

