Giftedhands (GHD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $26,863.00

Giftedhands (GHD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. Giftedhands has a total market capitalization of $59,267.00 and approximately $26,863.00 worth of Giftedhands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giftedhands token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Giftedhands has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003289 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009322 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Giftedhands Token Profile

Giftedhands’ launch date was July 24th, 2021. Giftedhands’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Giftedhands’ official website is www.giftedhands.io. Giftedhands’ official message board is medium.com/@giftedhands-ghd. Giftedhands’ official Twitter account is @giftedhandsghd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Giftedhands Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Giftedhands (GHD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Giftedhands has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Giftedhands is 0.00005872 USD and is down -9.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,040.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.giftedhands.io/.”

