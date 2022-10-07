Gitcoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.04 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (GTC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $24.98 million and $5.04 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Gitcoin token can currently be bought for $1.81 or 0.00009238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Gitcoin Profile

Gitcoin’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,795,460 tokens. Gitcoin’s official website is gitcoin.co. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gitcoin (GTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gitcoin has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 14,198,201.72566192 in circulation. The last known price of Gitcoin is 1.84136017 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $3,502,972.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gitcoin.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.