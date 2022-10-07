Global Social Chain (GSC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $39.00

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $559,215.48 and approximately $39.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 475,044,228 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain (GSC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Global Social Chain has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 475,044,228.34739375 in circulation. The last known price of Global Social Chain is 0.00131298 USD and is up 5.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $73.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gsc.social.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

