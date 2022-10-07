Global Utility Smart Digital Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $56.25 Million (GUSDT)

Global Utility Smart Digital Token (GUSDT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, Global Utility Smart Digital Token has traded flat against the US dollar. One Global Utility Smart Digital Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Utility Smart Digital Token has a total market cap of $56.25 million and $38,045.00 worth of Global Utility Smart Digital Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Global Utility Smart Digital Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003278 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009353 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Global Utility Smart Digital Token Coin Profile

Global Utility Smart Digital Token’s genesis date was January 11th, 2020. Global Utility Smart Digital Token’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Global Utility Smart Digital Token’s official Twitter account is @GIBcapitalgroup. The official website for Global Utility Smart Digital Token is gusdt.io.

Global Utility Smart Digital Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GUSDT aims to be a platform that is open, transparent and gives startups and investors the option to connect and create an ecosystem of potential underlying businesses. GUSDT envisions assisting entrepreneurs and innovators looking to raise capital by connecting them with the right investors and in doing so allowing the investors to get the highest returns on their investment.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Utility Smart Digital Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Utility Smart Digital Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Utility Smart Digital Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Utility Smart Digital Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Utility Smart Digital Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.