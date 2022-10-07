GMR Finance (GMR) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $42,893.00

GMR Finance (GMR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. GMR Finance has a market capitalization of $7,698.41 and approximately $42,893.00 worth of GMR Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GMR Finance has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GMR Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GMR Finance Token Profile

GMR is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2021. GMR Finance’s total supply is 369,435,643,755,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,136,492,934,040 tokens. GMR Finance’s official Twitter account is @gmr_finance. The official website for GMR Finance is gmr.finance. The Reddit community for GMR Finance is https://reddit.com/r/gmr_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GMR Finance is gmrfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling GMR Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “GMR Finance (GMR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GMR Finance has a current supply of 369,435,643,755,331 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GMR Finance is 0 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gmr.finance/.”

