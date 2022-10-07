Gnosis Market Cap Reaches $293.40 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Gnosis token can now be bought for about $113.74 or 0.00582175 BTC on exchanges. Gnosis has a market cap of $293.40 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009330 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 tokens. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gnosis has a current supply of 3,000,000 with 2,579,588 in circulation. The last known price of Gnosis is 114.75606296 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $3,204,953.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gnosis.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars.

