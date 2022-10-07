GoByte Reaches Market Capitalization of $50,286.76 (GBX)

GoByte (GBX) traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. GoByte has a market cap of $50,286.76 and approximately $3.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Xaya (CHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapture (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2018. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is https://reddit.com/r/gobytenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate GBX through the process of mining. GoByte has a current supply of 9,574,777.60406673. The last known price of GoByte is 0.00539195 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gobyte.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

