GoHelpFund 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,498.00 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (HELP) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. GoHelpFund has a market capitalization of $4,778.28 and $3,498.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoHelpFund has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoHelpFund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010877 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007356 BTC.

GoHelpFund Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @gohelpfund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is https://reddit.com/r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com.

GoHelpFund Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoHelpFund (HELP) is a cryptocurrency . GoHelpFund has a current supply of 23,000,000 with 12,147,167.052895 in circulation. The last known price of GoHelpFund is 0.00039945 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,244.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gohelpfund.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

