GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. In the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar. GokuMarket Credit has a total market capitalization of $4,198.72 and $197.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GokuMarket Credit token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GokuMarket Credit alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021053 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00272577 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001319 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003143 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003361 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000188 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Token Profile

GMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2019. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 tokens. GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @gokumarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.facebook.com/gokumarket. The official website for GokuMarket Credit is gokumarket.com/gokumarketcredit.

GokuMarket Credit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GokuMarket Credit (GMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GokuMarket Credit has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 3,154,999.8 in circulation. The last known price of GokuMarket Credit is 0.00152903 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $80.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gokumarket.com/GokuMarketCredit.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GokuMarket Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GokuMarket Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GokuMarket Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GokuMarket Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.