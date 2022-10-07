Gondola Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $37,394.00 (GDL)

Gondola Finance (GDL) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Gondola Finance has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gondola Finance has a total market capitalization of $6,086.34 and $37,394.00 worth of Gondola Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gondola Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gondola Finance Token Profile

Gondola Finance (GDL) is a token. It was first traded on April 27th, 2021. The official website for Gondola Finance is gondola.finance. Gondola Finance’s official Twitter account is @gondola_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gondola Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gondola Finance (GDL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Gondola Finance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Gondola Finance is 0.00004085 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gondola.finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gondola Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gondola Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gondola Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

