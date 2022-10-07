Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.45 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.50.

TSE FOOD opened at C$0.86 on Tuesday. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of C$0.85 and a twelve month high of C$9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of C$64.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.66.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

